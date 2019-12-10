The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Blood drive
• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Prairie City School gymnasium
To schedule an appointment, contact Aleah Johns at Aleahjohns29@gmail.com.
Friday, Dec. 13
‘A Gingerbread Christmas Party’
• 2 p.m., Blue Mountain Care Center dining area, Prairie City
Blue Mountain Care Center invites community members to attend.
Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14
‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
• 7 p.m. Friday, Canyon City Community Hall
• 2 p.m. Saturday, Canyon City Community Hall
The Youth Arts Program pageant costs $2 for children 12 and under, $3 for teens and adults (13 and up) or $5 for a family.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Winter Festival
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dayville Community Hall
Crafts, food and fun will be offered with several vendors.
Timber Truckers Light Parade
• 6 p.m., downtown John Day
The theme for this year’s parade is “A Storybook Christmas.” A by-donation dinner will follow at the Elks Lodge.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Monument Christmas bazaar
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monument School gymnasium
Vendors will have items for sale.
Monument tree-lighting ceremony
• 4:30-5 p.m., Monument city park
Hot cocoa will be served during the tree-lighting ceremony.
Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court coronation
• 5 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
Queen Kelsei Kiser and Princess Katelyn Barker, along with outgoing 2019 Grant County Fair & Rodeo Court Queen Courtney Nichols, will attend this year’s coronation dinner. Kathy Moss will perform. The dinner costs $15 per person or $25 per couple.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Grant County Food Bank distribution
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank, John Day
Food will be distributed one week early because of the holiday.
