The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Grant County Food Bank distribution
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank, John Day
Food will be distributed one week early because of the holiday.
Friday, Dec. 20
American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit meeting
• 2 p.m., Grant County Chamber of Commerce, John Day
Plans for Christmas items for veterans will be made. All members are urged to attend.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Winter Solstice meditation and labyrinth walk
• 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Canyon Mountain Center, 767 E. Main St., John Day
Each event includes a 20-minute meditation and group labyrinth walk.
Tuesday, Dec. 31Bingo
6 p.m., Monument Senior Center
A bingo event will be held. There will be a potluck dinner that will be shared in the middle half of the playtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.