Thursday, Dec. 5
Light up a Life
• 6 p.m., Valley View Assisted Living
Candles will be lit in memory of loved ones who passed away at the 14th annual event. Donations will be accepted at the door. Refreshments will be available following the program. For more information, email sross@bluemountainhospital.org.
Candidate Mark Owens public event
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., The Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill
Mark Owens, candidate for state representative in Oregon’s House District 60, will host a free, public event.
Friday, Dec. 6
Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction
• 5 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
A spaghetti, salad and bread dinner will be available at 5:30 p.m. More than 150 silent auction items will be available to bid on. Proceeds will assist the elderly in Grant County. For more information, contact Lucie Immoos at 541-620-2098.
Christmas cards art class
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City
Design custom greeting cards this holiday season. For more information or to register, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary bazaar
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Keerins Hall, Grant County Fairgrounds
Items to be sold are mostly hand crafted. Pictures with Santa are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For questions, contact Michele at 541-792-0958.
Children’s Christmas party
• Noon, John Day Elks Lodge
Food, crafts, games, a movie and frosting sugar cookies will take place. Santa will visit with children from 1-2 p.m. for pictures and gifts. Everyone is invited. For more information, call 541-575-1824.
Grant Union Gold Holiday Showcase
• 3 p.m., Grant Union new gym
The 23rd annual Holiday Showcase will include dance performances from Grant Union Gold and Body, Fitness & Dance. Admission is $4 and free for children 6 and under. For more information, call Ashleigh at 541-647-8316.
Monday, Dec. 9
American Red Cross blood drive
• 1-6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
The blood drive will be held at 944 E. Main Street in John Day. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800 (RED CROSS).
Tuesday, Dec. 10
American Red Cross blood drive
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
The blood drive will be held at 944 E. Main Street in John Day. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800 (RED CROSS).
Truffle box class
• 5:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City
Learn to make boxes of truffles to give to your loved ones at this $20 one-night session. Truffle batter and decorating tools will be provided.
Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14
‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
• 7 p.m. Friday, Canyon City Community Hall
• 2 p.m. Saturday, Canyon City Community Hall
The Youth Arts Program pageant costs $2 for children 12 and under, $3 for teens and adults (13 and up) or $5 for a family.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Grant County Fair and Rodeo Court coronation
• 5 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
Queen Kelsei Kiser and Princess Katelyn Barker, along with outgoing 2019 Grant County Fair & Rodeo Court Queen Courtney Nichols, will attend this year’s coronation dinner. The dinner costs $15 per person or $25 per couple. Kathy Moss will perform.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Grant County Food Bank distribution
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank, John Day
Food will be distributed one week early because of the holiday.
