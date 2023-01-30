WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
Senior Citizens Advisory Council
• 11 a.m., Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley St., Prairie City
The Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting. The public is invited to attend.
Oregon Natural Resource Industries meeting
• 6 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Jennifer Hamaker of Oregon Natural Resource Industries will hold a public meeting to discuss the organization. The nonprofit group says its mission is to support, defen and protect the natural resources, jobs, families, communities and businesses of all of Oregon.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
Daddy-Daughter Dance
• 5-9 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
“Tropical Paradise” is the theme of this year’s Daddy-Daughter Dance, presented by the John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District. Designed for girls from kindergarten through sixth grade and their fathers, the event will feature dinner (burgers and fries), dancing, activities and a keepsake photo. Tickets are $50 per couple (plus $5 for each additional daughter). Register by Monday, Feb. 6, at jdccparksandrec.org.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
Cancer research Valentine’s dinner
• 4:30 or 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road, John Day
This dinner is a fundraiser to benefit research into a rare form of cancer called GIST, or gastrointestinal stromal tumor. The menu includes prime rib, potatoes, vegetable, salad, bread and cheesecake. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. There will be two seatings for dinner, at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Checks should be made payable to Linda McClellan. For reservations, call McClellan at 541-620-2352.
Mother-Son Date Night
• 5-9 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District presents a night of dancing, laser tag and games for boys from kindergarten through sixth grade and their moms. Pizza and refreshments provided, along with a keepsake photo. Tickets are $50 per couple (plus $5 for each additional son). Register by Monday, Feb. 6, at jdccparksandrec.org.
MONDAY, FEB. 13
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “What Is Dementia, Really?,” the first in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “What Brain Changes and Shifts in Ability Are Noticed When Dementia Happens?,” the second in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Looking at Progression and Seeing More Than Loss: The GEMS State Model,” the third in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “The GEMS State Model: In the Right Setting with the Right Care, All GEMS Can Shine,” the fourth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “New Skills for Helping and Supporting,” the fifth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Being an Advocate and Building a Support Team,” the last in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
