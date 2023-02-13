SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Grant County Fair Almost Spring Bazaar
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Local vendors will be selling a variety of products. For vendor registration, call 541-575-1900 or visit GrantCountyOregon.net online.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “What Brain Changes and Shifts in Ability Are Noticed When Dementia Happens?,” the second in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Strawberry Mountain Gun & Outdoor Show
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Guns, knives and more will be available to buy, sell and trade at this two-day event. Admission is $5 each day. Concessions by the Snaffle Bit. For vendor information, call 541-575-1900 or go to GrantCountyOregon.net online.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Strawberry Mountain Gun & Outdoor Show
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Guns, knives and more will be available to buy, sell and trade at this two-day event. Admission is $5 each day. Concessions by the Snaffle Bit. For vendor information, call 541-575-1900 or go to GrantCountyOregon.net online.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Looking at Progression and Seeing More Than Loss: The GEMS State Model,” the third in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “The GEMS State Model: In the Right Setting with the Right Care, All GEMS Can Shine,” the fourth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “New Skills for Helping and Supporting,” the fifth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Being an Advocate and Building a Support Team,” the last in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
