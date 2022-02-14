• 3 to 5 p.m., the Outpost Pizza Pub and Grill, 201 W. Main St., John Day
Grant County Commissioner Sam Palmer, who is seeking the GOP nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Ron Wyden, will talk about his campaign and answer questions from voters. The public is welcome.
Located in the heart of Seneca, the CyberMill is a free-to-use internet cafe with broadband access. With three computer terminals, big-screen video monitors, a conference room and other amenities, the facility is available for remote workers, entrepreneurs or anyone who needs a high-speed internet connection. Visitors can tour the CyberMill, learn what it has to offer and enjoy free refreshments. For more information, go to gccybermill.com.
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
Bingo night
• 5 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St.
Fundraiser for the Grant Union High School Class of 2026 eight-grade class trip to the coast. Bingo $5 a card. Pizza and snacks available for purchase. Raffle draw for a gun safe, smoker and other prizes. For more information, call 541-390-5790.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Lake Creek Youth Camp Gala
• 5 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This third annual benefit for the nonprofit youth and family camp in Logan Valley features a tri-tip dinner, games, live music, drinks by Spitfire Cocktails and live, silent and dessert auctions. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance, available at several locations in John Day and Canyon City. For more information, call Aimee Rude at 541-206-2421.
Do you have a community event in Grant County you’d like to publicize? Email information toeditor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the followingWednesday.
