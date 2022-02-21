• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., B Bar J Ranch, Highway 402, milepost 9, Kimberly (follow the signs)
This fundraiser for the second- and third-grade class at Monument School will feature several shooting events, including jackpot and Annie Oakley rounds at $3 each, with prizes for the winners. From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monument students will be serving a lunch of pulled pork sandwiches, chips, coleslaw and baked beans. Meals are $8 for adults or $6 for kids under 10. There will also be a dessert auction starting at 1 p.m. All proceeds will go to the second- and third-grade class library, learning materials and end-of-the-year field trip. For more information, call 541-934-2003.
Bingo night
• 5 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St.
Fundraiser for the Grant Union High School Class of 2026 eighth-grade class trip to the coast. Bingo $5 a card. Pizza and snacks available for purchase. Raffle draw for a gun safe, smoker and other prizes. For more information, call 541-390-5790.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Lake Creek Youth Camp Gala
• 5 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This third annual benefit for the nonprofit youth and family camp in Logan Valley features a tri-tip dinner, games, live music, drinks by Spitfire Cocktails and live, silent and dessert auctions. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance, available at several locations in John Day and Canyon City. For more information, call Aimee Rude at 541-206-2421.
Do you have a community event in Grant County you’d like to publicize? Email information toeditor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the followingWednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.