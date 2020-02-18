The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Monument seniors sewing class
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monument Senior Center
A sewing class will be held with a potluck lunch at noon.
Girl Scout cookie sales
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chester’s Thriftway, John Day
The Harney County Girl Scout Troop will sell cookies.
Mt. Vernon Grange pancake feed and cake walk
• 5-7 p.m., Mt. Vernon Grange, 59491 Highway 26
The Grange will hold its annual pancake feed and cake walk.
Monday, Feb. 24
Hunter Education walk-in registration
• 5:30 p.m., Grant Union High School library, outside entrance
Registration can also be completed beforehand by contacting the local Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office, 541-575-1167, or online at myodfw.com/articles/hunter-education-course-or-field-day-registration.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Grant County Mad Hatters meeting
•11:30 a.m., Timbers Bistro, John Day
The Mad Hatters will meet.
Fat Tuesday spaghetti feed
• 5:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 111 SW Second Ave., John Day
The church will host a free spaghetti feed. All donations will further St. Elizabeth’s mission to the community.
Friday, Feb. 28
Circuit court judge candidates forum
• 7 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Circuit court judge candidates Jim Carpenter, John Lamborn and Rob Raschio will participate in a forum, followed by a general question-and-answer session and refreshments. The community is invited. The Grant County Democrats are hosting the event.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Girl Scout cookie sales
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chester’s Thriftway, John Day
The Harney County Girl Scout Troop will sell cookies.
Seneca PTA bingo fun night
• 5-8 p.m., Seneca School gym
Food and prizes will be available. For more information, contact Jessica Moore at 541-620-1640 or Dana McLean at 503-798-3249.
Thursday, March 5
Agricultural Water Quality Management Program informational meeting
• 6-7:30 p.m. Grant County Municipal Airport, John Day
Grant Soil and Water Conservation District will host a meeting covering upcoming changes to Oregon’s Agricultural Water Quality Management Program.
Friday, March 6
CASA St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Auction
• 5 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
Grant-Harney County Court Appointed Special Advocates will hold a fundraiser.
