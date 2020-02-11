The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Grant County Genealogical Society class
•1:30 p.m., 281 W. Main St., John Day
A free class will be offered about genealogy research websites.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Sweetheart shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kimberly Rock Products pit
A fundraiser for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the shoot will also feature a raffle, baked goods and concessions. Lunch will be available. For more information, call 541-934-2143.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Prairie City senior citizens potluck
• 1-3 p.m., Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley St.
All are welcome to enjoy music, dancing and food. Bring a potluck dish and dancing shoes. The Old Time Fiddlers from Grant and Harney counties will provide music.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Monument seniors sewing class
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monument Senior Center
A sewing class will be held with a potluck lunch at noon.
Mt. Vernon Grange pancake feed and cake walk
• 5-7 p.m., Mt. Vernon Grange, 59491 Highway 26
The Grange will hold its annual pancake feed and cake walk.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Fat Tuesday spaghetti feed
•5:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 111 SW Second Ave., John Day
The church will host a free spaghetti feed. All donations will further St. Elizabeth’s mission to the community.
Friday, Feb. 28
Circuit court judge candidates forum
• 7 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Circuit court judge candidates Jim Carpenter, John Lamborn and Rob Raschio will participate in a forum, followed by a general question-and-answer session and refreshments. The community is invited. The Grant County Democrats are hosting the event.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Seneca PTA bingo fun night
• 5-8 p.m., Seneca School gym
Food and prizes will be available. For more information, contact Jessica Moore at 541-620-1640 or Dana McLean at 503-798-3249.
