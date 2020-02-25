The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Friday, Feb. 28Circuit court judge candidates forum
• 7 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Circuit court judge candidates Jim Carpenter, John Lamborn and Rob Raschio will participate in a forum, followed by a general question-and-answer session and refreshments. The community is invited. The Grant County Democrats are hosting the event.
Saturday, Feb. 29Snowballers Summit X-Country Shootout snowmobile race
• 9:30 a.m., Summit Prairie
On-site registration begins at 7 a.m. Call Tim at 541-792-0677 for more information.
Girl Scout cookie sales
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chester’s Thriftway, John Day
The Harney County Girl Scout Troop will sell cookies.
Seneca PTA bingo fun night
• 5-8 p.m., Seneca School gym
Food and prizes will be available. For more information, contact Jessica Moore at 541-620-1640 or Dana McLean at 503-798-3249.
Thursday, March 5Grant Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting
• 6-7:30 p.m. Grant County Municipal Airport, John Day
Grant Soil and Water Conservation District will host its annual meeting, including guest speaker Brenda Sanchez, the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Strategic Implementation Area program lead, who will discuss upcoming changes to Oregon’s Agricultural Water Quality Management Program. For more information, visit grantswcd.net or call Kyle Sullivan at 541-575-0135, ext. 111.
Friday, March 6CASA St. Patrick’s Day dinner and auction
• 5 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
Grant-Harney County Court Appointed Special Advocates will hold a fundraiser.
Saturday, March 7John Day Golf Club annual dinner and auction
• 5 p.m., John Day Golf Club
Happy hour begins at 5 p.m. with a top sirloin steak dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $15. Call John Day Golf Club to make reservations, 541-575-0170.
Monument Senior Center painting class
• 1-4:00pm, Monument Senior Center
For more information, call Judy Harris at 541-934-2244.
Tuesday-Wednesday, March 17-18American Red Cross blood drive
• 1-6 p.m. Tuesday
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
Register by calling 1-800-GIVE-LIFE.
Friday, March 20Richardson Brothers and Friends show
• 6:30 p.m., Prairie City Senior Center
A performance is planned at the senior center.
