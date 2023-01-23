WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25
Hospital district board meeting
• 5 p.m., conference room, Blue Mountain Hospital, 170 Ford Road, John Day
The Blue Mountain Hospital District Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting. The agenda will include introducing the interim chief financial officer and the interim director of Blue Mountain Care Center, appointment of two new residents, monthly financial reports, project updates and capital spending requests.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Service to Seniors Award presentation
• Noon, John Day Senior Center, 142 NE Dayton St., John Day
The Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council will present its first Service to Seniors Award to Lucie Immoos, founder of the annual Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction. The public is invited to attend the lunchtime presentation. The cost for lunch is $6 for those age 60 and over or $7 for those under 60.
County GOP meeting
• 3-5 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
The Grant County Republican Central Committee will meet to introduce new precinct committee persons, discuss future meeting dates and places, and provide an update on upcoming state Republican Party events. The public is welcome to attend.
Parks & rec board meeting
• 4 p.m., John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District office, 845 NW Bridge St., John Day
The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District Board of Directors will meet to discuss dog control at the Seventh Street Complex, the budget and financial report, updates on the Daddy-Daughter Dance and Mother-Son Date Night, a payroll change proposal and a maintenance update.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1
Senior Citizens Advisory Council
• 11 a.m., Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley St., Prairie City
The Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting. The public is invited to attend.
FRIDAY, FEB. 10
Daddy-Daughter Dance
• 5-9 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
“Tropical Paradise” is the theme of this year’s Daddy-Daughter Dance, presented by the John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District. Designed for girls from kindergarten through sixth grade and their fathers, the event will feature dinner (burgers and fries), dancing, activities and a keepsake photo. Tickets are $50 per couple (plus $5 for each additional daughter). Register by Monday, Feb. 6, at jdccparksandrec.org.
SATURDAY, FEB. 11
Cancer research Valentine’s dinner
• 4:30 or 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road, John Day
This dinner is a fundraiser to benefit research into a rare form of cancer called GIST, or gastrointestinal stromal tumor. The menu includes prime rib, potatoes, vegetable, salad, bread and cheesecake. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. There will be two seatings for dinner, at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Checks should be made payable to Linda McClellan. For reservations, call McClellan at 541-620-2352.
Mother-Son Date Night
• 5-9 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District presents a night of dancing, laser tag and games for boys from kindergarten through sixth grade and their moms. Pizza and refreshments provided, along with a keepsake photo. Tickets are $50 per couple (plus $5 for each additional son). Register by Monday, Feb. 6, at jdccparksandrec.org.
