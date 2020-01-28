The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Grant County Republican Central Committee meeting
• 5:30-7 p.m. The Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill, John Day
Special guests include circuit court judge candidates John Lamborn, Jim Carpenter and Rob Raschio who will speak and answer questions. The meeting is open to the public.
Grant School District Student Investment Account meeting
• 6 p.m., Grant Union High School library
Everyone is welcome to provide input.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Blue Mountain Mule Deer Association dinner
• 4:30 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The event begins at 4:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Wyatt Simmons benefit dinner and silent auction
• 5 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Hall
The event benefits Wyatt Simmons, a 6-year-old boy from Mt Vernon, who is receiving treatment for kidney cancer in Portland. For more information, contact Allison at 530-520-0472.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Sweetheart shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kimberly Rock Products pit
A fundraiser for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the shoot will also feature a raffle, baked goods and concessions. Lunch will be available. For more information, call 541-934-2143.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Prairie City Seniors potluck
• 1-3 p.m., Prairie City Senior Center
All are welcome to enjoy music, dancing and food. The Old Time Fiddlers from Grant and Harney counties will provide music.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Seneca PTA bingo fun night
• 5-8 p.m., Seneca School gym
Food and prizes will be available. For more information, contact Jessica Moore at 541-620-1640 or Dana McLean at 503-798-3249.
