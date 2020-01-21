The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Grant School District long-range planning meeting
• 6 p.m., Grant Union High School library
Everyone is welcome to provide input.
Saturday, Jan. 25Grant County Snowballers Family Fun Day and Skills Training Day
• 9 a.m., Summit Prairie, County Road 62 and Forest Road 16
All snowmobiles are welcome. Dress for the event. The snowmobile club will hold its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the John Day Fire Hall.
Monday, Jan. 27
John Day Valley Bass Club meeting
• 7 p.m., The Outpost restaurant, John Day
The club meeting is held that last Monday of each month.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Grant School District Student Investment Account meeting
• 6 p.m., Grant Union High School library
Everyone is welcome to provide input.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Blue Mountain Mule Deer Association dinner
• 4:30 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The event begins at 4:30 p.m., and dinner is at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Sweetheart shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kimberly Rock Products pit
A fundraiser for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, the shoot will also feature a raffle, baked goods and concessions. Lunch will be available. For more information, call 541-934-2143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.