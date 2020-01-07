The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Basic drawing class
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City
The popular basic drawing class by Robert Rex is back, teaching attendees to draw basic shapes, apply shading and much more in this 12-week course.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City
Come with a 3-5 minute monologue memorized or be prepared to read from "Steel Magnolias." Roles for ages 19-60-ish females available.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Intermediate drawing class
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City
Intermediate students will pursue new subject matters such as composition, design elements, perspective and figure proportions in this 12-week course.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City
Come with a 3-5 minute monologue memorized or be prepared to read from “Steel Magnolias.” Roles for ages 19-60-ish females available.
Monday, Jan. 27
John Day Valley Bass Club meeting
• 7 p.m., The Outpost restaurant, John Day
The club meeting is held that last Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at The Outpost.
