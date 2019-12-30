Snowmobile convention ‘a great success’

Attendees at the Oregon State Snowmobile Association conference, held in John Day in 2018, ride at Huddleston Sno-Park.

 Contributed photo

Thursday, Jan. 2

Judge William D. Cramer Jr. retirement party

• 3 p.m., Grant County Courthouse

A retirement party will be held for Grant County Circuit Court Judge William D. Cramer Jr. after 23 years of judicial service to Grant and Harney counties.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Republican Party nominating convention for Senate District 30

• 12:15-4 p.m., Grant County Regional Airport, John Day

The Oregon Republican Party will hold the Nominating Convention for Senate District 30. The event is open to the public.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Sen. Jeff Merkley town hall

• 12:30 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Hall

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will hold a town hall meeting.

Monday, Jan. 6

Grant County Snowballers meeting

• 6 p.m., John Day Fire Hall

The snowmobile club meets the first Monday of the month.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Basic drawing class

• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City

The popular basic drawing class by Robert Rex is back, teaching attendees to draw basic shapes, apply shading and much more in this 12-week course.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Intermediate drawing class

• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center of the Arts, Canyon City

Intermediate students will pursue new subject matters such as composition, design elements, perspective and figure proportions in this 12-week course.

Monday, Jan. 27

John Day Valley Bass Club meeting

• 7 p.m., The Outpost restaurant, John Day

The club meeting is held that last Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at The Outpost.

