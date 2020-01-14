Grant Union Play
Wednesday, Jan. 15

Auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City

Come with a 3-5 minute monologue memorized or be prepared to read from “Steel Magnolias.” Roles for ages 19-60-ish females available.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Intermediate drawing class

• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City

Intermediate students will pursue new subject matters such as composition, design elements, perspective and figure proportions in this 12-week course.

‘The Snow Show’ theatrical production

• 6:30 p.m., Grant Union Junior-Senior High School

Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 541-575-1799.

Friday, Jan. 17

Ellis Tracy American Legion Auxiliary meeting

• 2 p.m., Grant County Chamber of Commerce, John Day

All members are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 541-575-0076.

Knitting Night with Jessica Moore

• 6-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City

Meet new people, share tips and learn tricks. Bring your own project.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Auditions for ‘Steel Magnolias’

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City

Come with a 3-5 minute monologue memorized or be prepared to read from “Steel Magnolias.” Roles for ages 19-60-ish females available.

Monday, Jan. 27

John Day Valley Bass Club meeting

• 7 p.m., The Outpost restaurant, John Day

The club meeting is held that last Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at The Outpost.

