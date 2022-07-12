SATURDAY, JULY 16
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
Public Archaeology Day
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site, Northwest Canton Street, John Day
Archaeologists from the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology will be on hand to answer questions from the public as they dig for artifacts at the site of the former Gleason Pool, home of the soon-to-be-expanded Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site. There will also be informational exhibits and hands-on activities. Sponsored by SOU Laboratory of Anthropology, Oregon State parks, Malheur National Forest, John Day Fossil Beds national Monument and local museums.
Lecture
• 4-6 p.m., Canyon City Community Center
Sam Roxas-Chua Yao, a poet, writer, sound recordist and artist in residence at the Portland Chinatown Museum, will give a free public lecture as part of Public Archaeology Day.
Do you have a community event you’d like to publicize? Email information to editor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the following Wednesday.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
Family Movie Night
• Dusk, Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
A free series of family-friendly movies screened outdoors on the football field at Grant Union. Tonight’s selection: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Couples date: Any two people play for $50 apiece (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
Family Movie Night
• Dusk, Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
A free series of family-friendly movies screened outdoors on the football field at Grant Union. Tonight’s selection: “Bad Guys.”
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
Family Movie Night
• Dusk, Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
A free series of family-friendly movies screened outdoors on the football field at Grant Union. Tonight’s selection: “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Labor Day weekend: Wear your biggest, brightest belt buckle, and you and your partner play for $50 apiece. Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
The last Sunday Slam of the year is a couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
