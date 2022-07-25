THURSDAY, JULY 28
3 to 5 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
• Grant County Republican Central Committee meeting
Grant County Republicans will meet to discuss the 113th Grant County Parade, Fair and Rodeo and precinct committee person appointments. The public is welcome.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
Prairie City Street Fair
• 4-8 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Sponsored by Oregon RAIN, this free event features music, food, games and booths selling the wares of Grant County artisans. For more information, contact Zach Denney at 541-589-5565 or zach@oregonrain.org.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
SUNDAY, JULY 31
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Couples date: Any two people play for $50 apiece (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
Family Movie Night
• Dusk, Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
A free series of family-friendly movies screened outdoors on the football field at Grant Union. Tonight’s selection: “Bad Guys.”
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
Family Movie Night
• Dusk, Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
A free series of family-friendly movies screened outdoors on the football field at Grant Union. Tonight’s selection: “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Labor Day weekend: Wear your biggest, brightest belt buckle, and you and your partner play for $50 apiece. Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
The last Sunday Slam of the year is a couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
