Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council meeting
• 11 a.m., Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley St.
Eric Bush, Grant County emergency management coordinator, will speak. The public is invited.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
Emergency communications meeting
• 6 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
The Grant County Emergency Communication Agency Intergovernmental Council will meet to discus the fiscal 2021 independent accounting review, the dispatch staffing shortage and other matters. The meeting is open to the public. To join the meeting via teleconference, call 605-313-5406 and use access code 889135.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome.
For more information, call Colby Farrell at 541-620-0874.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
Free fishing in Long Creek
• 9 a.m.-noon, Social Security Pond, Long Creek
Free fishing, no license required, as well as free food, activities and prizes. The pond will be stocked by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Department before the event. Sponsored by the North Fork Joh Day Watershed Council, South Fork John Day Watershed Council, Monument Soil and Water Conservation District, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Malheur National Forest and John Day Basin Partnership.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
“Uncovering the History of Chinese Mining in Eastern Oregon”
• 7 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall, 129 S. Washington St.
Free presentation by Donn Hann, William F. Willingham and Katee Withee on the history of Chinese mining companies in Eastern Oregon. Sponsored by the Oregon Historical Society.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
Wheeler family benefit
• 5 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
A pulled pork dinner, live and silent auction, and dessert auction to benefit the family of Adrian Wheeler, who has a rare form of colon cancer. The event will also feature live music and an open bar. Auction donations will be accepted through June 25. Contact Winnie Browning at 541-620-0748 about donating items for the live or silent auction, and contact Teri Bowden at 541-575-2112 about making a donation for the dessert auction.
Do you have a community event you’d like to publicize? Email information toeditor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the followingWednesday.
