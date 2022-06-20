FRIDAY, JUNE 24
“Uncovering the History of Chinese Mining in Eastern Oregon”
• 7 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall, 129 S. Washington St.
Free presentation by Donn Hann, William F. Willingham and Katee Withee on the history of Chinese mining companies in Eastern Oregon. Sponsored by the Oregon Historical Society.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Summer Kickoff 5K
• 8 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District and Grant County CHIC sponsor this 5K walk/run event, which starts and ends at the fairgrounds. Registration is free for those 18 or under and $5 for adults. To register online, go to https://tinyurl.com/yhey33pc.
Thadd’s Place Golf Tournament
• 8 a.m., John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road
Sign-in begins at 7 a.m., with tee-off at 8. A dinner and silent auction follow the tournament at 5 p.m. Individual registration is $125, team registration is $500. Dinner is by donation and is open to anyone. Proceeds benefit Thadd’s Place, the grief counseling center in John Day. To register, call 541-620-2572 or email thaddsplace@bluemountainhospital.org.
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 & 29
"In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild"
• 6:30 p.m., Cant Ranch, 32651 Highway 19, Kimberly
Classical pianist Hunter Noack will perform two concerts on the grounds of the Cant Ranch at the John Day Fossil Beds. Tickets start at $35 but are available free to Grant and Wheeler County residents with registration. Tickets available online at https://tinyurl.com/52pn66w5. More information at https://www.inalandscape.org/.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
Dayville Community Hall reopening
• 3:30-9 p.m., Highway 26, Dayville
This celebration marks the grand reopening of the old community hall, which has undergone a major renovation. The festivities begin with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m., followed by building tours, a program at 4:30, a potluck at 5:30 and music by the James Gang starting 6:30.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
MONDAY, JULY 4
Dayville Fourth of July Celebration
• 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., various locations, Dayville
Dayville's Independence Day observances begin with breakfast at the Community Church from 7:30 to 9 a.m. There's a parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by various events at the city park, including the Jake Streeter Memorial Car Show, a baked goods auction at 11:30 a.m. and a horseshoe tournament starting at 11:45. And starting at 1 p.m., there will be goat roping at Letosky's Corral.
MONDAY-FRIDAY, JULY 4-8
Vacation Bible school
• 9:30 a.m.-noon each day, Long Creek Seventh-day Adventist Church, 215 E. Main St.
Children ages 3-12 are invited to explore God’s universe through stories, games, crafts, music and other fun activities. For more information, contact Heather Morris at hmorris5696@hotmail.com or 509-386-5474.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
Grant County Junior Golf
• 10 a.m.-noon, John Day Golf Course, 27631 Golf Club Road
The annual training program for young golfers kicks off, with classes from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday-Thursday, July 5-7 and 12-14 at the John Day Golf Club. Led by Grant Union golf coach Ron Lundbom, the classes teach all the basics of the sport, with an ice cream party and scramble tournament on the final day. The cost is $30, no preregistration required, with clubs available for those who need them. For more information, call the John Day Golf Club at 541-575-0170 or Lundbom at 541-575-1850 or 541-620-0427.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
Wheeler family benefit
• 5 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
A pulled pork dinner, live and silent auction, and dessert auction to benefit the family of Adrian Wheeler, who has a rare form of colon cancer. The event will also feature live music and an open bar. Auction donations will be accepted through June 25. Contact Winnie Browning at 541-620-0748 about donating items for the live or silent auction, and contact Teri Bowden at 541-575-2112 about making a donation for the dessert auction.
