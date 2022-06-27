Classical pianist Hunter Noack will perform the second of two concerts on the grounds of the Cant Ranch at the John Day Fossil Beds. Tickets start at $35 but are available free to Grant and Wheeler County residents with registration. Tickets available online at https://tinyurl.com/52pn66w5. More information at https://www.inalandscape.org/.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
Dayville Community Hall reopening
• 3:30-9 p.m., Highway 26, Dayville
This celebration marks the grand reopening of the old community hall, which has undergone a major renovation. The festivities begin with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m., followed by building tours, a program at 4:30, a potluck at 5:30 and music by the James Gang starting 6:30.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
911 User Board meeting
• 6:30 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
The Grant County Emergency Communication Agency 911 User Board will meet to discuss a dispatch radio console update and other matters. The meeting is open to the public. To listen in by phone, call 605-313-5406 and enter access code 889135#.
FRIDAY, JULY 8Wheeler family benefit
• 5 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
A pulled pork dinner, live and silent auction, and dessert auction to benefit the family of Adrian Wheeler, who has a rare form of colon cancer. The event will also feature live music and a no-host bar. Auction donations will be accepted through June 25. Contact Winnie Browning at 541-620-0748 about donating items for the live or silent auction, and contact Teri Bowden at 541-575-2112 about making a donation for the dessert auction.
Do you have a community event you’d like to publicize? Email information toeditor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the followingWednesday.
