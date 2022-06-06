SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
“Uncovering the History of Chinese Mining in Eastern Oregon”
• 7 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall, 129 S. Washington St.
Free presentation by Donn Hann, William F. Willingham and Katee Withee on the history of Chinese mining companies in Eastern Oregon. Sponsored by the Oregon Historical Society.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
Summer Kickoff 5K
• 8 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District and Grant County CHIC sponsor this 5K walk/run event, which starts and ends at the fairgrounds. Registration is free for those 18 or under and $5 for adults. To register online, go to https://tinyurl.com/yhey33pc.
Thadd’s Place Golf Tournament
• 8 a.m., John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road
Sign-in begins at 7 a.m., with tee-off at 8. A dinner and silent auction follow the tournament at 5 p.m. Individual registration is $125, team registration is $500. Dinner is by donation and is open to anyone. Proceeds benefit Thadd’s Place, the grief counseling center in John Day. To register, call 541-620-2572 or email thaddsplace@bluemountainhospital.org.
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
Wheeler family benefit
• 5 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
A pulled pork dinner, live and silent auction, and dessert auction to benefit the family of Adrian Wheeler, who has a rare form of colon cancer. The event will also feature live music and an open bar. Auction donations will be accepted through June 25. Contact Winnie Browning at 541-620-0748 about donating items for the live or silent auction, and contact Teri Bowden at 541-575-2112 about making a donation for the dessert auction.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
