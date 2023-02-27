SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Grant County Fair Almost Spring Bazaar
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Local vendors will be selling a variety of products. For vendor registration, call 541-575-1900 or visit GrantCountyOregon.net online.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
PTA Bingo Fun Night
• 5 p.m., Seneca School, 101 Park Ave., Seneca
This fundraiser for the Seneca PTA features 20 straight bingo rounds, five blackout rounds, a 50/50 raffle and a drawing for a Yeti cooler. Hotdogs, nachos, chili, fries, popcorn, candy and beverages will be available. The cost is $10 for the first card, $5 for each additional card. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the first game at 6.
MONDAY, MARCH 13
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “What Brain Changes and Shifts in Ability Are Noticed When Dementia Happens?,” the second in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Strawberry Mountain Gun & Outdoor Show
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Guns, knives and more will be available to buy, sell and trade at this two-day event. Admission is $5 each day. Concessions by the Snaffle Bit. For vendor information, call 541-575-1900 or go to GrantCountyOregon.net online.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Strawberry Mountain Gun & Outdoor Show
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Guns, knives and more will be available to buy, sell and trade at this two-day event. Admission is $5 each day. Concessions by the Snaffle Bit. For vendor information, call 541-575-1900 or go to GrantCountyOregon.net online.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Lake Creek dinner and auction
• 5 to 9 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This annual fundraiser for the Lake Creek Youth Recreational Camp features a tri-tip dinner, drinks by Spitfire Cocktails, live, silent and dessert auctions, games and more. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door for adults, $20 in advance or $40 at the door for youths 12 and under. Corporate table sponsorships are available for $250. Reservations are available online at https://tinyurl.com/mvreh8db.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Looking at Progression and Seeing More Than Loss: The GEMS State Model,” the third in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “The GEMS State Model: In the Right Setting with the Right Care, All GEMS Can Shine,” the fourth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “New Skills for Helping and Supporting,” the fifth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Being an Advocate and Building a Support Team,” the last in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
Do you have a community event you'd like to publicize? Email information to editor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the following Wednesday.
