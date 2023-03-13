TUESDAY, MARCH 21
Grant County Trades Day
• 3-7 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
A job fair for people interested in a career in the building trades or related occupations, this free event is sponsored by Oregon State University Open Campus, the Training and Employment Consortium and the Grant County Education Service District. Trades Day will bring together area employers with potential employees while also connecting workers with the training and other assistance they may need to be successful. Among the fields represented at the event will be electrical work, construction, heavy equipment and truck driving, auto mechanics and body repair, welding and fabrication, logging and millwork. There will also be information on women in the trades. While this part of the event is open to the general public, a second day of activities is scheduled exclusively for high school students from Grant and neighboring counties.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Strawberry Mountain Gun & Outdoor Show
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Guns, knives and more will be available to buy, sell and trade at this two-day event. Admission is $5 each day. Concessions by the Snaffle Bit. For vendor information, call 541-575-1900 or go to GrantCountyOregon.net online.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Strawberry Mountain Gun & Outdoor Show
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Guns, knives and more will be available to buy, sell and trade at this two-day event. Admission is $5 each day. Concessions by the Snaffle Bit. For vendor information, call 541-575-1900 or go to GrantCountyOregon.net online.
MONDAY-FRIDAY, MARCH 27-31
Kam Wah Chung tours
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, 125 NW Canton St., John Day
The Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site will be open for tours during spring break. Free tours of the historic building, which preserves the home and businesses of 19th century Chinese immigrants Ing “Doc” Hay and Lung On, will begin at the top of each hour starting at 9 a.m. There is no tour during the lunch hour, and the last tour of the day starts at 3 p.m. Tours are limited to no more than eight people, with virtual tours available on request. Tours begin at the interpretive center, across the street from the historic Kam Wah Chung & Co. building and museum. For more information, call 541-575-2800.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Lake Creek dinner and auction
• 5-9 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This annual fundraiser for the Lake Creek Youth Recreational Camp features a tri-tip dinner, drinks by Spitfire Cocktails, live, silent and dessert auctions, games and more. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door for adults, $20 in advance or $40 at the door for youths 12 and under. Corporate table sponsorships are available for $250. Reservations are available online at https://tinyurl.com/mvreh8db.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance by Skillethead. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Looking at Progression and Seeing More Than Loss: The GEMS State Model,” the third in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Livestock Auction Committee meeting
• 6 p.m., North Room, Keerins Hall, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The Grant County Youth Livestock Auction Committee will meet to review last year’s auction, discuss possible changes, review finances, elect officers, discuss the work that needs to be done for this year’s auction and schedule additional meetings. Anyone interested in serving on the committee is invited to attend. For more information, call Shannon Springer at 541-377-8354.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Veterans benefit
• 4:30-6 p.m., John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road, John Day
Money raised by this community event goes into a fund to help offset funeral expenses for Grant County veterans. The menu consists of half a baked chicken or a rack of baby back ribs, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon, French bread, salad and dessert. Dinners will be available to go and for home delivery. Cost: $17. There will also be a Dayville Cafe pie auction. Call or text 541-620-2352 for tickets.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “The GEMS State Model: In the Right Setting with the Right Care, All GEMS Can Shine,” the fourth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance by Karyn Ann and her band. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “New Skills for Helping and Supporting,” the fifth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with the performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Being an Advocate and Building a Support Team,” the last in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
