WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
Lenten luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 627 SE Hillcrest Road, John Day
Part of a series of lunchtime services during Lent sponsored by the John Day Ministerial Association. Lunch includes choice of soup, bread and beverage, followed by a worship service at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 541-575-5840.
Jam session
• 6 p.m., Country Preferred Realtors, 121 E. Main St, John Day
The Grant County Jammers will host a jam session every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. All instruments welcome. The group plays mostly traditional old-time music, including bluegrass, country-western, folk, gospel and pop tunes of the 1920-40s. The office will open at 5 for tuneup and setup. For more information, call Ron Phillips at 541-575-1927.
FRIDAY, MARCH 18
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
Lenten luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., First Christian Church, 311 NE Dayton St., John Day
Part of a series of lunchtime services during Lent sponsored by the John Day Ministerial Association. Lunch includes choice of soup, bread and beverage, followed by a worship service at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 541-575-5840.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
Jam session
• 6 p.m., Country Preferred Realtors, 121 E. Main St, John Day
The Grant County Jammers will host a jam session every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. All instruments welcome. The group plays mostly traditional old-time music, including bluegrass, country-western, folk, gospel and pop tunes of the 1920-40s. The office will open at 5 for tuneup and setup. For more information, call Ron Phillips at 541-575-1927.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30Lenten luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 111 SW Second Ave., John Day
Part of a series of lunchtime services during Lent sponsored by the John Day Ministerial Association. Lunch includes choice of soup, bread and beverage, followed by a worship service at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 541-575-5840.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1Fundraising dinner and bingo
• 5 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Hall, 640 Ingle St., Mt. Vernon
The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a taco dinner to help cover medical expenses for Jaclyn Clarry. Tacos are $6 apiece or two for $10, with all the fixings. A bingo fundraiser for the Grant Union High School Class of 2026 starts at 6. The cost to play is $5 per card.
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2Lake Creek Youth Camp Gala
• 5 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This third annual benefit for the nonprofit youth and family camp in Logan Valley features a tri-tip dinner, games, live music, drinks by Spitfire Cocktails and live, silent and dessert auctions. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance, available at several locations in John Day and Canyon City. For more information, call Aimee Rude at 541-206-2421.
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
MONDAY, APRIL 11Bingo night
• 6 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
A fundraiser for the Grant Union High School Class of 2026. Dinner provided by the Elks Club at 6 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. The cost to play is $5 per card.
FRIDAY, APRIL 15
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
SUNDAY, April 17Easter sunrise service
• 6:30 a.m., Crisp Heights, Southwest Fourth Avenue, John Day
A sunrise service to celebrate Easter. For more information, call 541-575-5840.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22Bingo night
• 6 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
A fundraiser for the Grant Union High School Class of 2026. Dinner provided by the Elks Club at 6 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. The cost to play is $5 per card.
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
