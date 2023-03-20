WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Strawberry Mountain Gun & Outdoor Show
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Guns, knives and more will be available to buy, sell and trade at this two-day event. Admission is $5 each day. Concessions by the Snaffle Bit. For vendor information, call 541-575-1900 or go to GrantCountyOregon.net online.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26
Strawberry Mountain Gun & Outdoor Show
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Guns, knives and more will be available to buy, sell and trade at this two-day event. Admission is $5 each day. Concessions by the Snaffle Bit. For vendor information, call 541-575-1900 or go to GrantCountyOregon.net online.
MONDAY-FRIDAY, MARCH 27-31
Kam Wah Chung tours
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, 125 NW Canton St., John Day
The Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site will be open for tours during spring break. Free tours of the historic building, which preserves the home and businesses of 19th century Chinese immigrants Ing “Doc” Hay and Lung On, will begin at the top of each hour starting at 9 a.m. There is no tour during the lunch hour, and the last tour of the day starts at 3 p.m. Tours are limited to no more than eight people, with virtual tours available on request. Tours begin at the interpretive center, across the street from the historic Kam Wah Chung & Co. building and museum. For more information, call 541-575-2800.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Lake Creek dinner and auction
• 5-9 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This annual fundraiser for the Lake Creek Youth Recreational Camp features a tri-tip dinner, drinks by Spitfire Cocktails, live, silent and dessert auctions, games and more. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door for adults, $20 in advance or $40 at the door for youths 12 and under. Corporate table sponsorships are available for $250. Reservations are available online at https://tinyurl.com/mvreh8db.
MONDAY, APRIL 3
John Day Senior Center annual meeting
• 1 p.m., John Day Senior Center, 142 NE Dayton St., John Day
The senior center’s board of directors will hold its annual meeting right after lunch. Everyone is welcome. A drawing will be held and door prizes will be given out.
Hunter Education Class
• 6-8 p.m. April 3, 4, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 15, location to be announced
Taught by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, this class meets three nights a week for two weeks, with a final Saturday morning session. Limited to 25 participants. The cost is $10. Register online at huntfishoregon.com/login or stop by the ODFW John Day Field Office.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5 Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Easter egg coloring
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Children are invited to dye Easter eggs and meet the Easter Bunny at the fire hall.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
John Day Elks Club Easter Egg Hunt
• 11 a.m., Seventh Street Sports Complex, Northeast Seventh Street, John Day
Children are invited to hunt for plastic eggs stuffed with treats and prizes. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance.
Grant Union Easter Egg Hunt
• 11 a.m., Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd. John Day
A lunch of hot dogs, hamburgers and chips will be available starting at 11 .m., followed by an Easter egg hunt at noon. The Easter Bunny will be on hand.
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance by Skillethead. Doors open at 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
Dayville Bunny Hop 5k and Easter Egg Hunt
• 8 a.m., Dayville Park, Highway 26 in Dayville
This eighth annual walk and run begins and ends at the Dayville Community Hall, with a 9 a.m. start time. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the city park. Open to all ages. Cost: $20. Proceeds benefit the Dayville Community Hall and future city events. The community easter egg hunt begins at Dayville City Park when the run is finished, about 10:15 a.m.
Mt. Vernon Easter Egg Hunt
• 9 a.m., Phil Boyd Memorial Park, Southeast Council Street, Mt. Vernon
The festivities begin with fire truck rides starting at 9, with the Easter egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m.
Prairie City Easter Egg Hunt
• 1 p.m., Blue Mountain Care Center, 112 E. Fifth St., Prairie City
This Easter egg hunt is open to all ages, from little kids to oldsters.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Looking at Progression and Seeing More Than Loss: The GEMS State Model,” the third in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Livestock Auction Committee meeting
• 6 p.m., North Room, Keerins Hall, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The Grant County Youth Livestock Auction Committee will meet to review last year’s auction, discuss possible changes, review finances, elect officers, discuss the work that needs to be done for this year’s auction and schedule additional meetings. Anyone interested in serving on the committee is invited to attend. For more information, call Shannon Springer at 541-377-8354.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Veterans benefit
• 4:30-6 p.m., John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road, John Day
Money raised by this community event goes into a fund to help offset funeral expenses for Grant County veterans. The menu consists of half a baked chicken or a rack of baby back ribs, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon, French bread, salad and dessert. Dinners will be available to go and for home delivery. Cost: $17. There will also be a Dayville Cafe pie auction. Call or text 541-620-2352 for tickets.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “The GEMS State Model: In the Right Setting with the Right Care, All GEMS Can Shine,” the fourth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance by Karyn Ann and her band. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “New Skills for Helping and Supporting,” the fifth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with the performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Being an Advocate and Building a Support Team,” the last in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
