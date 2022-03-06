MONDAY, MARCH 7
Senior Citizens Advisory Council
• Noon, John Day Senior Center, 142 NE Dayton St., John Day
The Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council will hold its regular quarterly meeting. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call Rick LaMountain at 541-620-3800.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
Lenten luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., Nazarene Church, 521 E. Main St., John Day
Part of a series of lunchtime services during Lent sponsored by the John Day Ministerial Association. Lunch includes choice of soup, bread and beverage, followed by a worship service at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 541-575-5840.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
Jam session
• 6 p.m., Country Preferred Realtors, 121 E. Main St, John Day
The Grant County Jammers will host a jam session every Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. The office will open at 5 for tuneup and setup. For more information, call Ron Phillips at 541-575-1927.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
Bingo night
• 6 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
A night of fun and games to raise money for the Grant Union High School Class of 2026. Dinner provided by the Elks Club at 6 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. The cost to play is $5 a card.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
Lenten luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 627 SE Hillcrest Road, John Day
Part of a series of lunchtime services during Lent sponsored by the John Day Ministerial Association. Lunch includes choice of soup, bread and beverage, followed by a worship service at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 541-575-5840.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
Lenten luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., First Christian Church, 311 NE Dayton St., John Day
Part of a series of lunchtime services during Lent sponsored by the John Day Ministerial Association. Lunch includes choice of soup, bread and beverage, followed by a worship service at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 541-575-5840.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
Lenten luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 111 SW Second Ave., John Day
Part of a series of lunchtime services during Lent sponsored by the John Day Ministerial Association. Lunch includes choice of soup, bread and beverage, followed by a worship service at 12:15 p.m. For more information, call 541-575-5840.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
April Fools bingo
• 5 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Hall, 640 Ingle St., Mt. Vernon
A fundraiser for the Grant Union High School Class of 2026. Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner and drinks available. Bingo starts at 6. The cost to play is $10 per multi-game card.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Lake Creek Youth Camp Gala
• 5 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This third annual benefit for the nonprofit youth and family camp in Logan Valley features a tri-tip dinner, games, live music, drinks by Spitfire Cocktails and live, silent and dessert auctions. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance, available at several locations in John Day and Canyon City. For more information, call Aimee Rude at 541-206-2421.
MONDAY, APRIL 11
Bingo night
• 6 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
A fundraiser for the Grant Union High School Class of 2026. Dinner provided by the Elks Club at 6 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. The cost to play is $5 per card.
SUNDAY, April 17
Easter sunrise service
• 6:30 a.m., Crisp Heights, Southwest Fourth Avenue, John Day
A sunrise service to celebrate Easter. For more information, call 541-575-5840.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.