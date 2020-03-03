The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, March 4
Lenten luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, John Day
The lunch will be followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. Next week’s lunch will be at St. Thomas Episcopal Church. For more information, call 541-575-0104.
Thursday, March 5
Grant Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting
• 6-7:30 p.m. Grant County Municipal Airport, John Day
Grant Soil and Water Conservation District will host its annual meeting, including guest speaker Brenda Sanchez, the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Strategic Implementation Area program lead, who will discuss upcoming changes to Oregon’s Agricultural Water Quality Management Program. For more information, visit grantswcd.net or call Kyle Sullivan at 541-575-0135, ext. 111.
Friday, March 6
CASA St. Patrick’s Day dinner and auction
• 5 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
Grant-Harney County Court Appointed Special Advocates will hold a fundraiser.
Saturday, March 7
Monument Senior Center painting class
• 1-4pm, Monument Senior Center
For more information, call Judy Harris at 541-934-2244.
John Day Golf Club annual dinner and auction
• 5 p.m., John Day Golf Club
Happy hour begins at 5 p.m. with a top sirloin steak dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $15. Call John Day Golf Club to make reservations, 541-575-0170.
Tuesday, March 10
Young Writers Club
• 6-7 p.m. Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Registration is free, but space is limited for this weekly club for grades 6-12. The club will utilize NaNoWriMo’s Young Writers Program.
Wednesday, March 11
Government Contracting Basics and Certification Workshop
•8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Grant County Extension Office, Suite 1 located at 116 NW Bridge Street in John Day, Oregon
Eastern Oregon University is hosting the training featuring multiple state agencies. {span}This class is free, but preregistration is required. To register{/span}, call 541-962-1532.
Tuesday, March 17
Book Club
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
The first book will be “Murder of Ravens,” part of Paty Jager’s Gabriel Hawke mystery series. The book can be purchased at this first meeting or at online retailers.
Tuesday-Wednesday, March 17-18American Red Cross blood drive
• 1-6 p.m. Tuesday
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
Register by calling 1-800-GIVE-LIFE.
{h3 class=”p1”}Thursday, March 19{/h3}
{p class=”p1”}Special Olympics basketball game with local law enforcement
{p class=”p1”}• 6 p.m. Grant Union High School gym, John Day
{p class=”p1”}The Special Olympics basketball team will face off against local law enforcement for a fundraiser. For more information, contact Deronda Lallatin at 541-620-4295 or Kathy Gill at 541-620-2186
Friday, March 20
Richardson Brothers and Friends show
• 6:30 p.m., Prairie City Senior Center
A performance is planned at the Prairie City Hall.
Saturday, March 21
Grant County Genealogical Society seminars
• 8:30 a.m., OSU Extension office, conference room
Professor Kate Eakman of Gresham will give a hands-on genealogy seminar. The class begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude at about 3:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. Bring a laptop or tablet to add historical context to a genealogy. For more information, call 541-932-4718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.