Wednesday, March 11
Government Contracting Basics and Certification Workshop
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Extension Office, Suite 1, 116 NW Bridge St., John Day
Eastern Oregon University is hosting the training featuring multiple state agencies. This class is free, but preregistration is required. To register, call 541-962-1532.
Lenten luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 139 Washington St., Canyon City
The lunch will be followed by a service at 12:15 p.m. Next week’s lunch will be at First Christian Church in John Day. For more information, call 541-575-0104.
Saturday, March 14Grant County Library pie auction
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Grant County Library, 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
A cake walk, pie auction and activities for kids are planned.
Monday, March 16
American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77 meeting and potluck
• 6:30 p.m., Alec Gay Hall, 172 SE Dayton St., John Day
The Ellis Tracy Unit will honor the winners of the 2020 Americanism essay contest sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. They will also recognize the two girls who attended Girls State in June 2019. Potluck meat will be provided. The public is invited to attend. For questions, call Sherry Feiger at 541-575-0766 or Ruth Harris at 541-575-0076.
Tuesday, March 17
Book Club
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City
The first book will be “Murder of Ravens,” part of Paty Jager’s Gabriel Hawke mystery series. The book can be purchased at this first meeting or at online retailers.
Tuesday-Wednesday, March 17-18
American Red Cross blood drive
• 1-6 p.m. Tuesday
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
Register by calling 1-800-GIVE-LIFE.
Thursday, March 19
Special Olympics basketball game with local law enforcement
• 6 p.m. Grant Union High School gym, John Day
The Special Olympics basketball team will face off against local law enforcement for a fundraiser. For more information, contact Deronda Lallatin at 541-620-4295 or Kathy Gill at 541-620-2186.
Friday, March 20
Richardson Brothers and Friends show
• 6:30 p.m., Prairie City Senior Center
A performance is planned at the Prairie City hall with proceeds benefiting the Prairie City Cemetery and the Prairie City Senior Center.
Saturday, March 21
Grant County Genealogical Society seminars
• 8:30 a.m., OSU Extension office, conference room, John Day
Professor Kate Eakman of Gresham will give a hands-on genealogy seminar. The class begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude at about 3:30 p.m. with a break for lunch. Bring a laptop or tablet to add historical context to a genealogy. For more information, call 541-932-4718.
