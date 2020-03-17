The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, March 18
American Red Cross blood drive
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
Register by calling 1-800-GIVE-LIFE.
Lenten luncheon — canceled
For more information, call 541-575-0104.
Thursday, March 19Special Olympics basketball game with local law enforcement — canceled
For more information, contact Deronda Lallatin at 541-620-4295 or Kathy Gill at 541-620-2186.
Saturday, March 21Grant County Genealogical Society seminars — canceled
For more information, call 541-932-4718.
