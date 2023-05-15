WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
Grape & Grain
• 6-9 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Sponsored by the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, this annual festival features beers and wines from around the region as well as meats, cheeses, chocolates and honey. Live music by the James Gang. Silent auction and raffle baskets. Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple in advance or $50 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office, 301 W. Main St., John Day. Each ticket comes with a wine or beer glass and 20 tokens for tastings. Food is provided at no additional cost. Proceeds go to support local museums.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
Hospital auxiliary yard sale
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall, 131 S. Washington St., Canyon City
Sponsored by the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary, this event is a fundraiser to provide equipment and supplies for the Blue Mountain Hospital and Blue Mountain Care Center. Donated items can be dropped off at the Canyon City Community Hall after 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19.
SUNDAY, MAY 21
Target shooting
• 10 a.m., Grant County Shooting Sports Club Seneca Range, west of Highway 395 on Shirttail Creek Road, Seneca
The Grant County Shooting Sports Club will host a “Money Fun and Games 10-Target Shoot” with buddy chip, Annie Oakley and other competitions involving shotguns and clay pigeons. Cost: $3 per game. Each game pays out $5 to two or more winners. For more information, call Edward H. Uebler at 541-820-4608 or 541-620-2516.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
TUESDAY, MAY 30
Service to Seniors Award luncheon
• Noon, Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
The Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council will present its Service to Seniors Award to Bob and Sylvia Cockrell for their years of volunteer work on behalf of the Monument Senior Center. The cost for lunch is $6 for those 60 and over, $7 for those under 60. For more information, call or text Rick LaMountain at 541-620-3800.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Blessing of the Bikes
• Noon-3 p.m., Bare Bones Bar, 671 W. Main St., John Day
Sponsored by Come Ride With Us Motorcycle Maps and the American Warriors Veteran Association, this event includes food, live music and blessings for a safe motorcycling season. Proceeds benefit the American Warriors Veteran Association.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance by Karyn Ann & Douglas Allen. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “New Skills for Helping and Supporting,” the fifth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
Veterans coffee• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
Gold Rush Run and Walk
• 8 a.m., Sels’ Brewery, 113 S. Washington St., Canyon City
This annual 5k run and walk, sponsored by the Strawberry Striders, is part of the ‘62 Days Celebration. Awards and ribbons will be given to the first-place finisher by gender in each 10-year age group. Registration will be held from 7 to 7:45 a.m. by gender in each 10-year age group. Cost: $20 in advance or $22 the day of the race. Registration forms available online at gcoregonlive.com or at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce office, 301 W. Main St., John Day.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Thadd’s Place Golf Tournament
• John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road, John Day
This fourth annual event is a major fundraiser for Thadd’s Place, the nonprofit grief support center in John Day. Registration includes a free dinner at the golf course, which will also be available to non-golfers for a per-plate donation. Entry fee: $125 per person or $500 per team. Checks can be mailed to Thadd’s Place, PO Box 422, John Day, OR 97845. Payment also accepted via PayPal and Venmo. For more information, call 541-620-2572 or email goodgrief@thaddsplace.org.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Veterans coffee• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 7
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Benefit golf scramble
• 8 a.m., John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road, John Day
This 18-hole scramble-style golf tournament is an annual fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of a portable ultrasound machine. Check-in and breakfast begin at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. tee time. Cost: $75 per person or $300 per team of four. Entry forms available in the downstairs lobby of Blue Mountain Hospital, 170 Ford Road, John Day, or online at bluemountainhospital.org. For more information, call 541-575-1311, ext. 2213.
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with the performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Being an Advocate and Building a Support Team,” the last in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
