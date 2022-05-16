FRIDAY, MAY 20
’62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ’62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrell at 541-620-0874.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, MAY 20 & 21
20th annual Grant County Quilt Show
• 9 a.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The Grant County Piecemakers Quilting Guild presents its 20th annual show, featuring 150 quilts by Grant County residents as well as an art show by the Juniper Arts Council, vendors, food, door prizes and demonstrations. Admission is $7 for both days. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the show goes until 6 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. Quilts can be dropped off at the pavilion between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. There is no charge to enter a quilt. People’s Choice Awards will be given out for each day of the show. For more information, call Karen Hinton at 541-620-0120.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
Quilting workshop
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The Grant County Piecemakers Quilting Guild will present a workshop by master quilter and teacher Sharon Holliday Mitchell. The featured pattern will be “Knot Today” by It’s Sew Emma. Registration costs $25. To register, contact Karen Hinton at 541-620-0120.
Ghost Town Blues Band
• 6 p.m., Diamond Hitch Mule Ranch, Highway 19, Kimberly
The award-winning blues band, whose new album, “Shine,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, will play a concert at the Diamond Hitch Mule Ranch. Street tacos from Guyon Springs will be available for purchase. Patrons are advised to bring their own chairs and drinks. Admission is $20 at the gate, and camping is available for a $15 fee. For more information, call 541-934-2140.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
“Understanding Loved Ones with Dementia”
• 10 a.m., first floor conference room, Blue Mountain Hospital, 170 Ford Road, John Day
Dr. Robyn Jennings, a family physician at Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic, and Rod Harwood, older adult behavioral health coordinator at Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will lead this free 90-minute class. They will present information about dementia, provide training for family caregivers, and discuss resources for Grant County families affected by dementia.
FRIDAY, MAY 27
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ’62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome.
For more information, call Colby Farrell at 541-620-0874.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ’62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome.
For more information, call Colby Farrell at 541-620-0874.
