WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
“Understanding Loved Ones with Dementia”
• 10 a.m., first floor conference room, Blue Mountain Hospital, 170 Ford Road, John Day
Dr. Robyn Jennings, a family physician at Strawberry Wilderness Community Clinic, and Rod Harwood, older adult behavioral health coordinator at Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will lead this free 90-minute class. They will present information about dementia, provide training for family caregivers, and discuss resources for Grant County families affected by dementia.
FRIDAY, MAY 27
John Day Street Fair• 4 p.m. till dark, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Up to 20 local vendors will be selling wares ranging from handmade jewelry to wild mushrooms and CBD salves at this event sponsored by Oregon RAIN. There is no admission charge and no charge for vendors. To participate as a vendor or volunteer, text or email Zach Denney at 541.589.5565 or zach@oregonrain.org.
’62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ’62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome.
For more information, call Colby Farrell at 541-620-0874.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, MAY 27 & 28
John Day Bull Bash
• 6 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Bull riding, bull fighting, kids’ steer riding and calf riding are all on tap at this event. There will be live country music both nights after the bull riding, starting around 8 p.m. Beer and barbecue will be available for purchase from the Ugly Truth Bar & Grill and Curbside Cravings. Tickets are $15 general admission or $50 for VIP seating, which includes arena-side seats and a barbecue dinner. Tickets are available at Pioneer Feed & Farm Supply in John Day, Bar WB in Prairie City or at the gate.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council meeting
• 11 a.m., Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley St.
Eric Bush, Grant County emergency management coordinator, will speak. The public is invited.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
’62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ’62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome.
For more information, call Colby Farrell at 541-620-0874.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
“Uncovering the History of Chinese Mining in Eastern Oregon”
• 7 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall, 129 S. Washington St.
Free presentation by Donn Hann, William F. Willingham and Katee Withee on the history of Chinese mining companies in Eastern Oregon. Sponsored by the Oregon Historical Society.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
Wheeler family benefit
• 5 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
A pulled pork dinner, live and silent auction, and dessert auction to benefit the family of Adrian Wheeler, who has a rare form of colon cancer. The event will also feature live music and an open bar. Auction donations will be accepted through June 25. Contact Winnie Browning at 541-620-0748 about donating items for the live or silent auction, and contact Teri Bowden at 541-575-2112 about making a donation for the dessert auction.
