THURSDAY, MAY 5
Prairie City School Kindergarten Roundup
• 3 p.m., Mrs. Sharp’s room, Prairie City School, 740 Overholt St.
Parents can sign their child up for kindergarten. Children must turn 5 before Sept. 1 to be eligible. Bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate and immunization record.
FRIDAY, MAY 6’62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ’62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Jaclyn Clarry Transplant Fundraiser
• 5-8 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St.
A benefit dinner of pulled pork or chicken with beans and coleslaw, plus a silent auction, live dessert auction and raffle. Proceeds go toward medical expenses for Jaclyn Clarry of John Day, a mother of four awaiting a donor for a kidney transplant. To help with the event or donate auction items, call Bonnie Cearns at 541-571-3284 or Patty Ross at 541-620-4841.
SUNDAY, MAY 8
Sunday Slam
• 1 p.m., The Retreat, Links and Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch, 10000 Rendezvous Lane, Seneca
The Retreat, Links and Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch kicks off its Sunday golf specials for Grant and Harney County residents with a Mother’s Day treat: bring a mom and you both play for free. Designed for local twosomes, Sunday Slams run every week from May through October, except June 5 and 19. The cost of $50 per person includes a round of golf, cart, range balls and a hot dog lunch. Other weekly specials include couples dates (any two people play for $50), Fourth of July (if you and your partner wear red, white and blue, you both play for $50) and Labor Day Weekend (wear your biggest, brightest belt buckle and you and your partner play for $50). Check-in starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-745-8437 to sign up.
FRIDAY, MAY 13
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
FRIDAY, MAY 20‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
SUNDAY, MAY 22
Ghost Town Blues Band
• 6 p.m., Diamond Hitch Mule Ranch, Highway 19, Kimberly
The award-winning blues band will play a concert at the Diamond Hitch Mule Ranch. Street tacos from Guyon Springs will be available for purchase. Patrons are advised to bring their own chairs and drinks. Admission is $20 at the gate, and camping is available for a $15 fee. For more information, call 541-934-2140.
FRIDAY, MAY 27‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
