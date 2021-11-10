Wednesday, Nov. 10

Marine Corps anniversary lunch

• 11:30 a.m., the Outpost Pizza Pub & Grill, 201 W. Main St., John Day

All active-duty Marines and Marine Corps veterans are invited to a no-host lunch to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. For more information, call Dave Traylor at 541-620-1949.

Community coffee with Rep. Mark Owens

• 4 to 5 p.m., Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck, 423 W. Main St., John Day

The Dist. 60 state representative will meet with constituents to discuss their concerns and answer questions about topics of interest.

