What's Happening: Nov. 10, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Nov. 10Marine Corps anniversary lunch• 11:30 a.m., the Outpost Pizza Pub & Grill, 201 W. Main St., John DayAll active-duty Marines and Marine Corps veterans are invited to a no-host lunch to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. For more information, call Dave Traylor at 541-620-1949.Community coffee with Rep. Mark Owens• 4 to 5 p.m., Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck, 423 W. Main St., John DayThe Dist. 60 state representative will meet with constituents to discuss their concerns and answer questions about topics of interest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clay Pigeon Halloween Shoot Food Economics Agriculture Auction Pumpkin Costume Flying Tigers Club Meal Dessert Politics Stan Pulliam Grant County John Day Bylaw Treat Marine Corps Marine Active Duty Navy Military Anniversary Lunch Veteran Mark Owens Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Reyling, Sharon ‘SATC’: Sarah Jessica Parker Slams ‘Misogynist Chatter’ Over Cast’s Appearance Regina Hall set for Midnight Run sequel Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesVale man dies in Malheur County crashWhat Idaho will get under new infrastructure bill‘1883’: Paramount Releases First Trailer During ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere (VIDEO)Facebook's footprint continues to grow in PrinevilleOregon to test drinking water systems for 'forever chemicals'Cops and Courts: Nov. 3, 2021‘Yellowstone’: Meet Jacki Weaver’s Caroline Warner, the Duttons’ Latest EnemyPhillip Michael HatcherJack E. HowardTwo indicted on felony charges related to illegal marijuana operation Images Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.