THURSDAY, NOV. 3
Community Action Team
• 6 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26 in Dayville
The Grant County Community Action Team will meet in Dayville. Agenda topics will include the childcare committee and the housing needs analysis program. If a Wi-Fi connection is available, the meeting will be accessible online and by phone. To join the meeting online via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4414141847. To join by phone, dial 1-253-215-8782 and use meeting ID 4414141847# and participant ID #.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
Trap and skeet shooting
• 9:30 a.m. at the Seneca Range, one mile west of Highway 395 on Shirttail Creek Road, Seneca
The Grant County Shooting Sports Club will open its skeet and trap ranges for practice shooting. The cost is $6 for 25 clay targets or $20 per 100 targets. The range will stay open as long as there are shooters. For more information, call 541-620-2516.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
Blood drive
• 1-6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St., John Day
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblodd.org and enter the sponsor code JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY. Due to Oregon Health Authority regulations, masks must be worn.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
Blood drive
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St., John Day
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblodd.org and enter the sponsor code JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY. Due to Oregon Health Authority regulations, masks must be worn.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
Free parenting program that combines four evening sessions with personal phone calls to help with individual implementation. Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and Frontier Early Learning Hub. Free dinner and free child care available. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdevzm6s. For more information, call 541-575-1006.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
Mt. Vernon Christmas Bazaar
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mt. Vernon Grange Hall, 59491 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon Grange No. 659 will host a Christmas bazaar in the Grange Hall. Tables are available at a cost of $20, with proceeds to benefit the Grange. To reserve a table, call Shannon Winegar at 541-620-0493, Frances Preston at 907-723-7613 or Leslie Traylor at 651-620-4032.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Ugly Sweater Christmas Bazaar
• Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
Wear an ugly sweater to be entered into a drawing. Tables are available at a cost of $15. To reserve a table, call Jeanne Strange at 541-934-2001.
