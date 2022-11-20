THURSDAY, NOV. 24
Community Thanksgiving dinner
• 1-4 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Volunteers will dish up a free Thanksgiving dinner to all comers at the John Day Elks Lodge. The traditional menu will include turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, rolls, stuffing, cranberries and pies. Those who are disabled or homebound can call the lodge at 541-575-1824 to request deliveries. Leave a message with your name, address, phone number and how many meals you will need.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Senior Citizens Advisory Council meeting
• 11 a.m., John Day Senior Center, 142 NE Dayton St., John Day
The Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council will hold its quarterly meeting. The public is welcome to attend.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction
• 5 p.m., John Daty Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
The 30th annual Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction will feature a donation-only dinner of spaghetti, salad and bread as well as live and silent auctions to raise money to provide Christmas presents and necessities to Grant County senior citizens and assisted living residents.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
Blue Mountain Hospital Bazaar
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion and Keerins Hall, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Hosted by the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary, this annual event will feature a wide array of holiday gift items, many of them hand-crafted. Lunch, pie and coffee will be available. A portion of the proceeds goes to support projects of the Blue Mountain Hospital District.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Holiday Showcase
• 6:30 p.m., Grant Union High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
This 24th annual event will feature special performances by Grant Union Gold and Body, Fitness & Dance.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Ugly Sweater Christmas Bazaar
• Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
Wear an ugly sweater to be entered into a drawing. Tables are available at a cost of $15. To reserve a table, call Jeanne Strange at 541-934-2001.
Timber Truckers Light Parade
• 6 p.m., Main Street, John Day
The annual parade of log trucks, big rigs and work vehicles decked out in festive holiday lights will begin at former Grant Western Lumber Co. site just west of John Day, then travel east on Main Street to Third Street Extension before looping back around to the Elks Lodge, where a chili feed and awards ceremony awaits the participants and their families. This year’s theme is “Christmas Memories,” and entrants can sign up at the former Grant Western Lumber site from 2 to 5:30 p.m., The entry fee is $10. For more information, call Leslie Traylor at 541-620-4032.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.