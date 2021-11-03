What's Happening: Nov. 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Nov. 10Marine Corps anniversary lunch• 11:30 a.m., the Outpost Pizza Pub & Grill, 201 W. Main St., John DayAll active-duty Marines and Marine Corps veterans are invited to a no-host lunch to celebrate the 246th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. For more information, call Dave Traylor at 541-620-1949.Community coffee with Rep. Mark Owens• 4 to 5 p.m., Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck, 423 W. Main St., John DayThe Dist. 60 state representative will meet with constituents to discuss their concerns and answer questions about topics of interest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clay Pigeon Halloween Shoot Food Economics Agriculture Auction Pumpkin Costume Flying Tigers Club Meal Dessert Politics Stan Pulliam Grant County John Day Bylaw Treat Marine Corps Marine Active Duty Navy Military Anniversary Lunch Veteran Mark Owens Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section ‘Married at First Sight’: 4 Key Moments From ‘Weighing the Decision’ (RECAP) Manolo Blahnik at 50: Anna Wintour and Victoria Beckham pay tribute Post Malone and The Weeknd share teaser of upcoming collaboration Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFired Grant County deputy’s rape trial delayedGrant County man dies from COVID-19Two indicted on felony charges related to illegal marijuana operationJohn Day revamps city governmentRobert G. CoombsHermiston Assembly rebrands with new nameGary PryceCops and Courts: Oct. 27, 2021State launches ethics probe of Grant School BoardDayville Mercantile owner fighting to stave off foreclosure amid 125th anniversary Images Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.