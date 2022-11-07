• 1-6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St., John Day
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblodd.org and enter the sponsor code JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY. Due to Oregon Health Authority regulations, masks must be worn.WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
Blood drive
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St., John Day
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblodd.org and enter the sponsor code JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY. Due to Oregon Health Authority regulations, masks must be worn.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Marine Corps luncheon
• Noon, The Outpost Pizza Pub & Grill, 201 W. Main St., John Day
The 247th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps will be observed with a luncheon at The Outpost. The United States’ elite fighting force was formed in 1775. The date is celebrated by Marines each year. All Marines, past and present, are invited to attend. For more information, Call Dave Traylor at 541-620-1949.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
Mt. Vernon Grange Christmas Bazaar
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mt. Vernon Grange Hall, 59491 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon Grange No. 659 will host a Christmas bazaar in the Grange Hall. Tables are available at a cost of $20, with proceeds to benefit the Grange. To reserve a table, call Shannon Winegar at 541-620-0493, Frances Preston at 907-723-7613 or Leslie Traylor at 651-620-4032.
Mt. Vernon Christmas Bazaar
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Hall, 640 Ingle St., Mt. Vernon
More than 20 vendor tables will offer an array of Christmas gift items, and a baked potato lunch will benefit the Mt. Vernon Fire Department. The cost of lunch is $6.
Deck the Halls gala
• 6 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This first annual fundraiser for the Painted Sky Center for the Arts will feature a roast beef dinner, festive cocktails, a children’s performance and auctions of artwork, desserts and holiday decor. Dress is black tie optional. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 per couple and are available at Painted Sky, Earthly Home Natural Market and the Grant County Chamber of Commerce. They can also be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/5dwv43s8.
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Ugly Sweater Christmas Bazaar
• Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
Wear an ugly sweater to be entered into a drawing. Tables are available at a cost of $15. To reserve a table, call Jeanne Strange at 541-934-2001.
