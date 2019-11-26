The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving dinner
• 1 p.m., Teen Center, Prairie City
Everyone is invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, call 541-820-3696.
Thanksgiving dinner
• 1 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be held, and everyone is welcome. Attendees can bring a side dish or dessert if they would like (not required), and home deliveries are available for those who cannot make it to the Lodge. For more information or to volunteer, call 541-575-1824.
Friday, Nov. 29
Black Friday bazaar
• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Canyon City Community Center
Local vendors will have goods for sale.
Tree-lighting ceremony
• 6 p.m., The Corner Cup, John Day
The annual tree-lighting ceremony features a visit from Santa. For more information, call Sherrie at 541-620-2638.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council meeting
• 11 a.m., Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St.
The semi-annual meeting will be held to introduce new members of the council appointed by the Grant County Court, and review new business proposed by council members. The public is welcome to attend.
Mad Hatter’s meeting
• Noon, Valley View Assisted Living
Bring a Christmas card to exchange. RSVP to Jean Kline at 541-820-3303.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Light up a Life
• 6 p.m., Valley View Assisted Living
Candles will be lit in memory of loved ones who passed away at the 14th annual event. Donations will be accepted at the door. Refreshments will be available following the program. For more information, email sross@bluemountainhospital.org.
Friday, Dec. 6
Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction
• 5 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
A spaghetti, salad and bread dinner will be available at 5:30 p.m. More than 150 silent auction items will be available to bid on. Proceeds will assist the elderly in Grant County. For more information, contact Lucie Immoos at 541-620-2098.
Christmas cards art class
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City
Design custom greeting cards this holiday season. For more information or to register, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary bazaar
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Keerins Hall, Grant County Fairgrounds
Items to be sold are mostly hand crafted. Pictures with Santa are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For questions, contact Michele at 541-792-0958.
Grant Union Gold Holiday Showcase
• 3 p.m., Grant Union new gym
The 23rd annual Holiday Showcase will include dance performances from Grant Union Gold and Body, Fitness & Dance. Admission is $4 and free for children 6 and under. For more information, call Ashleigh at 541-647-8316.
Monday, Dec. 9
American Red Cross blood drive
• 1-6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
The blood drive will be held at 944 E. Main Street in John Day. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800 (RED CROSS).
Tuesday, Dec. 10
American Red Cross blood drive
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
The blood drive will be held at 944 E. Main Street in John Day. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800 (RED CROSS).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.