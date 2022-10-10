THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Meet the candidates
• 5 p.m., Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck, 423 W. Main St., John Day
John Day City Council candidates Ron Phillips and Sherrie Rininger and mayoral candidate Heather Rookstool will hold a "meet and greet" session to introduce themselves to voters and discuss the future of the city.
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
Free parenting program that combines four evening sessions with personal phone calls to help with individual implementation. Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and Frontier Early Learning Hub. Free dinner and free child care available. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdevzm6s. For more information, call 541-575-1006.
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Free pumpkins for kids
• 3 to 6 p.m., John Day Community Garden, Third Street Extension, John Day
Children are invited to stop by the pumpkin patch at the John Day Community Garden to pick up a free pumpkin. There will also be a Grant County Library Foundation StoryWalk, and hot or cold drinks will be available, depending on the weather.
Dayville Fall Festival
• 6 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
The town will hold its annual Fall Festival in the newly renovated Dayville Community Hall. Cornbread, rolls and apple cider will be provided, and attendees are asked to bring a soup, stew, chili or dessert to share. There will also be a cakewalk and an Anything Pumpkin Contest (bring food, artwork or anything else pumpkin-related to enter). Winners of the Scarecrow Contest will be announced, the community hall’s new tile wall will be unveiled, and Dayville student work will be displayed.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Free pumpkins for kids
• 3 to 6 p.m., John Day Community Garden, Third Street Extension, John Day
Children are invited to stop by the pumpkin patch at the John Day Community Garden to pick up a free pumpkin. There will also be a Grant County Library Foundation StoryWalk, and hot or cold drinks will be available, depending on the weather.
MONDAY & TUESDAY, OCT. 17 & 18
CyberMill open house
• 4 to 7 p.m., 119 Front St., Prairie City
Grant County CyberMill will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Prairie City with tours, refreshments and door prizes. Like the nonprofit's Seneca location, the Prairie City CyberMill will have three public computer terminals, a conference room, a printer, working space and free WiFi.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
Free parenting program that combines four evening sessions with personal phone calls to help with individual implementation. Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and Frontier Early Learning Hub. Free dinner and free child care available. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdevzm6s. For more information, call 541-575-1006.
Ring Praise concert
• 7 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Presbyterian Church, 171 E. main St., Mt. Vernon
Ring Praise, a duo composed of handbell musician Phyllis Tincher and the Rev. Sean M. Rogers, a pianist, will perform hymns, contemporary praise songs and reflective pieces. There is no charge for the concert.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Clay pigeon shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brad and Julie Smith's B Bar J Ranch, Highway 402, milepost 9, Monument
This fundraiser for Monument School's Flying Tiger Club includes a clay pigeon shoot at a cost of $3 per round and a pumpkin chunkin' shoot (entry fee, one pumpkin). Hamburgers, hot dogs, potato or macaroni salad and fruit will be served at a cost of $12 per meal for adults and $10 for kids 9 and under. There will also be a live auction at 1 p.m., followed by a dessert auction. For more information, call 541-934-2143.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
Free parenting program that combines four evening sessions with personal phone calls to help with individual implementation. Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and Frontier Early Learning Hub. Free dinner and free child care available. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdevzm6s. For more information, call 541-575-1006.
