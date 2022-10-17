• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
Free parenting program that combines four evening sessions with personal phone calls to help with individual implementation. Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and Frontier Early Learning Hub. Free dinner and free child care available. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdevzm6s. For more information, call 541-575-1006.
Ring Praise concert
• 7 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Presbyterian Church, 171 E. main St., Mt. Vernon
Ring Praise, a duo composed of handbell musician Phyllis Tincher and the Rev. Sean M. Rogers, a pianist, will perform hymns, contemporary praise songs and reflective pieces. There is no charge for the concert.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Clay pigeon shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brad and Julie Smith’s B Bar J Ranch, Highway 402, milepost 9, Monument
This fundraiser for Monument School’s Flying Tiger Club includes a clay pigeon shoot at a cost of $3 per round and a pumpkin chunkin’ shoot (entry fee, one pumpkin). Hamburgers, hot dogs, potato or macaroni salad and fruit will be served at a cost of $12 per meal for adults and $10 for kids 9 and under. There will also be a live auction at 1 p.m., followed by a dessert auction. For more information, call 541-934-2143.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
Grant County Republican meeting
• 3-5 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
The Grant County Republican Central Committee will meet to elect officers, set the meeting schedule for 2023, discuss the need for election observers and consider other matters. The public is welcome to attend.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
