• 3 to 5 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
The meeting will include a bylaws update, presentation of the 2022 meeting schedule, a report from the state platform convention, and a Zoom meeting with Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, who’s running for governor, starting at 3:30. The public is welcome.
Friday, Oct. 29
Community Coffee with Sen. Lynn Findley
• 10 to 11 a.m., Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck, 423 W. Main St., John Day
The Dist. 30 state senator will meet with constituents to hear their concerns and answer questions about topics of interest.
Halloween Party and Spook House
• 5 to 9 p.m., John day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St.
The John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District and the John Day Elks Club are teaming up on this event. Kids party starts at 5 and runs until 7. There will be a haunted house as well as goodie giveaways. The adult will go from 7 to 9 with the haunted house and open lounge.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Grant County Conservatives All-Grant County Call to Action
• Noon to 5 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Topics for discussion will include development of a citizen-run school cooperative for Grant County children, a local political candidate nomination drive, creating true community resilience and self-reliance, and moving toward a 2nd Amendment ordinance for Grant County.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Halloween Day Clay Pigeon Shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Brad and Julie Smith’s B Bar J Ranch, Highway 402 near milepost 9.
Prizes awarded for women’s, men’s and kids’ clay pigeon shoot, which costs $3 per round. Bring your own pumpkin for the pumpkin chunkin’ shoot. The event, a benefit for Monument High School’s Flying Tigers Club, will feature concessions, a live auction and a dessert auction. Halloween costumes are welcome. A meal of ribs, beans, cornbread and corn on the cob will be available for $12 per person, or $10 for kids 9 and younger. For more information, call 541-934-2143.
Trunk or Treat
• 4:30 to 7 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Hall, 640 Ingle St.
Participants decorate their cars for Halloween and fill up the trunks with goodies to hand out to trick-or-treaters.
