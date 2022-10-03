• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
Free parenting program that combines four evening sessions with personal phone calls to help with individual implementation. Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and Frontier Early Learning Hub. Free dinner and free child care available. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdevzm6s. For more information, call 541-575-1006.
Emergency communications council meeting
• 6 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
The Grant County Emergency Communications Agency Intergovernmental Council will meet to discuss the appointment of a budgeting officer, a hiring bonus program and other matters. The meeting is open to the public. To join via teleconference, dial 605-313-5406 and use access code 889135.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
Free parenting program that combines four evening sessions with personal phone calls to help with individual implementation. Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and Frontier Early Learning Hub. Free dinner and free child care available. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdevzm6s. For more information, call 541-575-1006.
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
Free parenting program that combines four evening sessions with personal phone calls to help with individual implementation. Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and Frontier Early Learning Hub. Free dinner and free child care available. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdevzm6s. For more information, call 541-575-1006.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
Free parenting program that combines four evening sessions with personal phone calls to help with individual implementation. Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and Frontier Early Learning Hub. Free dinner and free child care available. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdevzm6s. For more information, call 541-575-1006.
Do you have a community event you’d like to publicize? Email information to editor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the following Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.