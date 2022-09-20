• 9 a.m., Grant County Courthouse, 201 S. Humbolt St., Canyon City
The Grant County Court will hold its regular twice-monthly meeting.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Monument Buckaroo Festival and Harvest Auction
• Noon to 7 p.m., Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
Food, music, games, more food and auctions mark this fifth annual fundraiser for the Monument Senior Center. The festivities begin at noon with a 4-H booth serving tacos and registration opening for the live and silent auctions. At 1 p.m. there will be live music along with horseshoes, cornhole, face painting and other diversions, with prizes for the kids. The live auction starts at 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., a dinner of salmon and elk with all the trimmings will be served, followed by a dessert auction at 6. The cost for dinner is $20 per person or $35 per couple. Children 6-12 are $7.50, and kids under 6 eat free.
Multi-class reunion
• 2 to 4 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Hall, 640 Ingle St., Mt. Vernon
The Mt. Vernon High School classes of 1955-1959 will have a reunion at the Mt. vernon Community Hall. Anyone who wants to visit is welcome to stop by.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
The last Sunday Slam of the year is a couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
John Day City Council
• 7 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
The council will hold its regular twice-monthly meeting.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Parks and Rec board meeting
• 4 p.m., Parks and Rec office, 845 NW Bridge St., John Day
The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board will hold its regular monthly meeting.
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
Do you have a community event you’d like to publicize? Email information to editor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the following Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.