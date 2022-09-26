WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28
Business Oregon Finance Committee
• 8-11 a.m., Grant County Regional Airport, 72000 Airport Road, John Day
The committee will discuss development funding for Heritage Brand and industrial development bonds for Krefting Properties and the EPCOR foothills water project, then go into a retreat.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Parks and Rec board meeting
• 4 p.m., Parks and Rec office, 845 NW Bridge St., John Day
The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board will hold its regular monthly meeting.
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
John Day Street Fair
• 3-7 p.m., Pit Stop, South Canton and Main streets, John Day
Oregon RAIN will hold its last street fair of the year at the new John Day Pit Stop.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
Free parenting program that combines four evening sessions with personal phone calls to help with individual implementation. Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and Frontier Early Learning Hub. Free dinner and free child care available. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdevzm6s. For more information, call 541-575-1006.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
Triple P Positive Parenting Program
• 5:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St., Canyon City
