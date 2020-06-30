Oregon Connections Academy, the state’s longest-running tuition-free online public charter school, recently honored nearly 500 seniors with a virtual graduation ceremony.
Connor White of Mt. Vernon was among the graduates.
The Oregon Connections Academy’s Class of 2020 is the largest class in the school’s history. Although the commencement was moved online due to social distancing, the school created a memorable event that included many of the traditional elements of a graduation ceremony.
