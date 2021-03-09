The Wild & Scenic Film Festival arrives online in the Blue Mountain Region at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. This is the seventh year in which the Land Trust has partnered with the South Yuba River Citizens League to show the films of this extraordinary festival.
Last year, because of the pandemic, the Land Trust canceled its in-person presentation at Whitman College but instead hosted 52 films online over eight weeks that were viewed by over 3,400 guests.
This year, the festival will again be online. The premier presentation will be streamed live. During the live event, guests can enjoy the films, local food options, chat with audience members and vie to win door prizes, all from the comfort of home. Visit bmlt.org/wild2021 for more information and to register.
The Blue Mountain region can support their own local advocates for the environment by attending Blue Mountain Land Trust’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour event.
Featured at this On Tour event are “Here We Stand,” a film from Theresa Baker and Save the Redwoods League about improving inclusivity in the outdoors; “Common Ground,” which shows how water can bring together the interests of tribes, ranchers and government to work toward a common goal; and “A Message From The Future of Paradise,” which reflects on the potential rebuilding process of a community destroyed by fire, providing a model for others.
To join Blue Mountain Land Trust for this live event, visit bmlt.org/wild2021. Tickets start at $20 and dining packages start at $80 A recorded version of the festival will be available online through Tuesday, April 6.
For more information contact Katy Rizzuti, katy@bmlt.org.
