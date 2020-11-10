Cindy Wimer of John Day has successfully completed the advanced floral design study program at Floral Design Institute and is now certified in advanced floral design.
To achieve this honor, Wimer has participated in an intensive program studying current trends, design influences and business practices in the floral industry. Certification requires an advanced understanding and professional application of the 12 design elements and principles: form, space, texture, line, color, emphasis, scale, harmony, rhythm, unity, contrast and balance.
