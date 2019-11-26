featured Word on the Street: What are you thankful for and why? By Angel Carpenter Blue Mountain Eagle Angel Carpenter Reporter Author email Nov 26, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 9 “I’m thankful for friends and family because you can play with them.” Nora Donathan, 9 Prairie City Contributed photo “I’m thankful for God, because he made us.” Elizabeth DeHart, 7 Prairie City Contributed photo “I am thankful for food, because it keeps me alive.” Della Gibson, 10 Long Creek Contributed photo Buy Now “I’m thankful for my family, because without them I wouldn’t be alive.” Drayden Dobbel, 8 John Day The Eagle/Angel Carpenter Buy Now “I’m thankful for my dad, because he works hard. He goes hunting for us.” Aubri Judd, 7 John Day The Eagle/Angel Carpenter Buy Now “My girlfriend, because she’s been there for me through thick and thin.” Luke Claughton, 18 Seneca The Eagle/Angel Carpenter Buy Now “To have a house for warmth and shelter.” Daniel Henry, 14 Mt. Vernon The Eagle/Angel Carpenter Buy Now “Living in a small town, because I know everyone, and everybody’s really nice. There’s a strong sense of community.” Kristin Cantrell, 16 Mt. Vernon The Eagle/Angel Carpenter “I’m thankful for my family, because they take care of me.” Jordyn Gibson, 10 Long Creek Contributed photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Word On The Street Word Street Thanksgiving Thankful Holiday Students Youth Kids Question Locations Canyon City Grant County John Day Long Creek Mt. Vernon Oregon Prairie City Seneca Angel Carpenter Reporter Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Author email Follow Angel Carpenter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCops and Courts: Nov. 20, 2019Large dairy heifer feedlot proposed at BurnsCorn casserole for ThanksgivingGrant County Natural Resource Advisory Committee meets for the first timeFoster system crisis consultants close to completing $1 million contractGrant County wrestles strong at home tourney and dual meetPrairie City rolls out vintage Christmas celebrationWinter Storm Warning in effect until Thursday morningWhy Oregon is changing how it pays for public defenseSix-Man Football East Division All-League honors Images Videos Get breaking news! Download the App
